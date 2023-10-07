Hyundai Exter SUV costs more now! Here are details on new prices
Price hike for Hyundai Exter ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹16,000 for select variants
Hyundai Motor has recently raised the price of the Exter SUV in India, marking the first price increase for their smallest SUV just two months after its initial launch. This price adjustment applies to four out of the six available variants. The Exter's price has seen an increase of up to ₹16,000 in this latest update. When it was introduced in July this year, the SUV had a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6 lakh. It competes with models such as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the compact SUV segment.