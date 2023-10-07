Hyundai Motor has recently raised the price of the Exter SUV in India, marking the first price increase for their smallest SUV just two months after its initial launch. This price adjustment applies to four out of the six available variants. The Exter's price has seen an increase of up to ₹16,000 in this latest update. When it was introduced in July this year, the SUV had a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6 lakh. It competes with models such as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Exter has undergone price revisions for select variants, including EX(O), S, SX, and SX(O). The price adjustments range from ₹5,000 to ₹16,000. The smallest increase applies to the top-of-the-line SX(O) Connect dual-tone variant with an automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, the most substantial increase, amounting to ₹16,000, affects the SX(O) Connect dual-tone variant with a manual transmission. The other variants have all received a consistent hike of ₹10,400. As per the updated price list, the price of the highest-spec Hyundai Exter SUV variant has been revised from ₹10 lakh to ₹10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter SUV offers a variety of exterior color options, including nine solid choices, along with numerous dual-tone combinations. As a Hyundai model, the Exter SUV boasts a rich feature set that includes modern amenities like a sunroof, dashcam, digital driver display, and an 8-inch primary infotainment screen, among other offerings.

In terms of powertrain, the Hyundai Exter offers a choice of powertrains, including a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that is compatible with E20 fuel. This engine can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

Additionally, there is the option to select a factory-fitted CNG variant. In both the manual and AMT versions, the engine produces 81.86 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. However, in the CNG variant, the power output is slightly reduced to 68 bhp, with a torque of 95.2 Nm. The claimed mileage for the petrol-only Exter is 19.4 kmpl with the manual transmission and 19.2 kmpl with the AMT. On the other hand, the CNG version of the Exter achieves a mileage of 27.1 km per kilo.

