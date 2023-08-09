Hyundai Exter SUV crosses 50,000 bookings in 90 days: A look at price and features

Hyundai Exter SUV crosses 50,000 bookings in 90 days: A look at price and features1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Hyundai has unveiled impressive figures for its sub-compact SUV, the Exter, with over 50,000 bookings recorded since the official commencement of bookings on May 8. The Exter was introduced in the Indian market on July 10, with an enticing entry price tag of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Notably, even before the July launch, the Hyundai Exter had already secured 10,000 bookings, rapidly accelerating to exceed the 50,000 mark within a mere month of its debut. A significant majority, approximately 75 percent, of the bookings center around variants featuring a sunroof, particularly the SX, SX(O), and SX(O) models, which boast a voice-activated, single-pane sunroof.
Hyundai also shared an insightful breakdown of the bookings, revealing that 33 percent of the total are attributed to the 5-speed AMT variants. Notably, the Exter's automated manual transmission, equipped with paddle shifters, has garnered positive attention for its prompt responsiveness, as highlighted in our comprehensive review. The AMT option is exclusively available for the petrol-powered versions and regrettably not extended to the CNG variants. All variants, except for the EX variant, present the choice of a 5-speed AMT transmission.
Here is a list of the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter:
EX: The EX variant is priced at ₹5.99 lakh.
S: The S variant is priced at ₹7.27 lakh.
SX: The SX variant is priced at ₹7.99 lakh.
SX (O): The SX (O) variant is priced at ₹8.64 lakh.
SX (O) Connect: The SX (O) Connect variant is priced at ₹9.32 lakh.
CNG: The CNG variant is priced at ₹8.24 lakh.
Hyundai Exter is available with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that is compatible with E20 fuel. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). Additionally, Hyundai offers the option to select a factory-fitted CNG variant for the Exter.
The Hyundai Exter SUV delivers a combined power output of 81.86 bhp and torque of 113.8 Nm in both the manual transmission (MT) and automated manual transmission (AMT) variants. In the CNG version, the power output is slightly reduced to 68 bhp, accompanied by a torque of 95.2 Nm. As for fuel efficiency, the petrol-only Exter achieves a claimed mileage of 19.4 kmpl (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT). On the other hand, the Exter equipped with CNG offers a mileage of 27.1 kilometers per kilogram.
