Hyundai Exter SUV crosses 50,000 bookings in 90 days: A look at price and features

Hyundai also shared an insightful breakdown of the bookings, revealing that 33 percent of the total are attributed to the 5-speed AMT variants. Notably, the Exter's automated manual transmission, equipped with paddle shifters, has garnered positive attention for its prompt responsiveness, as highlighted in our comprehensive review. The AMT option is exclusively available for the petrol-powered versions and regrettably not extended to the CNG variants. All variants, except for the EX variant, present the choice of a 5-speed AMT transmission.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}