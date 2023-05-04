The upcoming debut of the Hyundai Exter SUV in India has been preceded by its early reveal. Recently, the compact SUV was seen being tested on the streets of South Korea, giving the public a first look at its sides and rear. With its release in India, the Hyundai Exter is anticipated to compete against vehicles such as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Hyundai had already provided a sneak peek of the Exter SUV during its announcement for its launch in India later this year.

From the spy shots, it is evident that the Exter SUV boasts squared wheel arches on its sides, with complementing alloy wheels. The vehicle's C-pillar has a dual-tone finish, while its black roof rails enhance its overall appearance. The rear of the SUV showcases wraparound taillights, possibly LED units like the front headlights. These taillights feature the H-shape, similar to the DRLs seen in the SUV's first official look. Moreover, the Exter SUV is also fitted with a rear light bar that connects the taillights.

In the previous month, Hyundai showcased the design render of the Exter SUV, highlighting its bold front design and youthful attributes. The exterior design is accentuated by the distinctive Signature H-LED DRLs, a rounded-up front face, and a grille adorned with parametric patterns. The character lines on the SUV appear to be carefully crafted to make its front face stand out even further.

Hyundai's forthcoming SUV has been crafted in line with the company's global design philosophy of 'Sensuous Sportiness.' Drawing inspiration from both outdoor and urban lifestyles, the SUV is primarily aimed at younger buyers. According to Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, the Exter SUV will embody elements of Parametric Dynamism and will establish new aspirations among Gen Z customers who seek to own a modern and youthful SUV.

It is anticipated that Hyundai will only offer petrol engines for the Exter SUV, with manual and automatic gearbox options available. The possibility of an iMT gearbox is also being considered. The SUV is expected to feature a range of advanced technologies, including connected features, a large infotainment screen, and more. Positioned above the Grand i10 Nios but below the Venue in Hyundai's small-car lineup, the Exter SUV is expected to be feature-rich.

In the coming weeks, Hyundai is expected to reveal additional details on the SUV's exterior, specifications, and interior. Once released, the Exter SUV will compete against a host of popular models on Indian roads, including the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.