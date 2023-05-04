The upcoming debut of the Hyundai Exter SUV in India has been preceded by its early reveal. Recently, the compact SUV was seen being tested on the streets of South Korea, giving the public a first look at its sides and rear. With its release in India, the Hyundai Exter is anticipated to compete against vehicles such as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Hyundai had already provided a sneak peek of the Exter SUV during its announcement for its launch in India later this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}