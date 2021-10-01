Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported 23.6 per cent decline in total sales at 45,791 units in September as continued semiconductor shortage took a toll on production and dispatches. The Korean auto major had sold 59,913 units in the same month last year.

The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in September 2021, Hyundai stated on Friday.

Hyundai saw domestic sales go down 34.2 per cent to 33,087 units as against 50,313 units in September 2020, the company added. Exports increased 34.3 per cent to 12,704 units as compared with 9,600 units in September last year.

Meanwhile, several auto companies expect semiconductor shortage to continue affecting production in coming months.

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki projected total vehicle production volume in October at two of its plants – Haryana and Gujarat – to be around 60% of normal levels due to a shortage of semiconductors.

“The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

“The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continues to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible," said M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.