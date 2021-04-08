Hyundai Motor India is getting ready to introduce a new seven-seater SUV which will be based on Creta , one of the highest selling SUVs in the country. The new SUV Alcazar will be launched later this month.

The company is planning to capture new audience looking for the additional capacity offered by the new Alcazar. The new SUV will be competing with the likes of the new Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 500 and MG Hector Plus.

The new Alcazar is being pitched as a premium SUV and the company is expected to launch the new SUV with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The engines will be mated with a six speed manual or automatic transmissions.

According to a PTI report, the new SUV Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by either a 2-litre BS6 engine which will churn out 159 PS of power. The diesel variants would be offered with 1.5-litre BS6 powertrain which generates a power of 115 PS.

The Alcazar, which is to be positioned between Creta and Tucson, would feature six and seven seat configurations.

"The Indian market used to be a dominant hatchback market in the past. It still remains strong but the SUV segment is growing much faster and we expect this segment to even grow further. We (Hyundai) have already experienced such situations in other global markets like Europe and the US," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI.

He noted that Creta and Venue have tasted success and now it is the turn of Alcazar to join the bandwagon.

"We are bringing the model with a lot of benefits and special features for the customers. It would be a great value for money offering from us and we strongly believe that we will grow this segment," Kim said.

As SUVs are safer and also offer better drivability considering current road conditions, the segment has been posting robust growth in the country, he noted.

Elaborating further, HMIL Director (Sales and Marketing) Tarun Garg said the company always believes in creating a segment rather than looking at the market shares.

He was responding to a query regarding sales expectations from the upcoming model.

"We believe that if we are able to match customer expectations then volumes will automatically come. Whether Santro 1998, Creta in 2015, i20 or Venue, we have created segments," Garg noted.

With Alcazar, the automaker is entering into a new segment as there are so many customers who would want to upgrade to a premium experience with a versatile car that has a flexible seating, great interiors and good drivability, he added.

"We believe this is the right time for the company to enter the segment. We achieved number one spot in SUV sales last year. The SUV segment is becoming larger and larger and it is the right time for us to really raise the benchmark and enter a segment which we believe the customers are looking forward to," Garg said.

He noted that the model would help the company garner incremental volumes over Creta.

Garg said the SUV segment would continue to grow in the country with the new product launches that have taken place over the last 15-18 months, and more product introductions are expected in the future as well.

Hyundai said the SUV is being produced with extensive application of 75.6 per cent advanced and high-strength steel, making it very robust in terms of safety.

"With a deep rooted understanding of our customer's aspirations, our R&D Centre has invested countless man hours to ensure every aspect of ALCAZAR exudes magnificence..The model is set to enter a new segment, marking company's genesis into uncharted territories. With bold new moves, we are on a conquest of redefining benchmarks to exceed the aspirations of our customers," Kim noted.

