Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect

The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission, 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. The hatchback will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New Exclusive), Teal Blue and Fiery Red; as well as Dual Tone colour options to the new Grand i10 Nios – Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.