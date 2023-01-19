Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- Compared to its predecessor, the upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is said to come with multiple upgrades.
Hyundai is set to launch the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India tomorrow. The hatchback is already up for pre-bookings in the country across dealerships. Those interested can pre book the car by paying a token amount of ₹11,000 at the Hyundai dealerships.
Hyundai is set to launch the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India tomorrow. The hatchback is already up for pre-bookings in the country across dealerships. Those interested can pre book the car by paying a token amount of ₹11,000 at the Hyundai dealerships.
Compared to its predecessor, the upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is said to come with multiple upgrades. These said features are Cruise Control, LED Tailamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), ESC, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is tipped to have a first-in-segment four airbags with six optional airbags.
Compared to its predecessor, the upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is said to come with multiple upgrades. These said features are Cruise Control, LED Tailamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), ESC, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is tipped to have a first-in-segment four airbags with six optional airbags.
The company says that the interiors of the new Grand i10 Nios reflect the innovation of future mobility, providing comfort, style and space for all passengers. The new Grand i10 NIOS will come with features like footwell lighting, modern refreshing grey upholstery with piping and NIOS embossing, leather wrapped steering wheel and metal finish inside door handles.
The company says that the interiors of the new Grand i10 Nios reflect the innovation of future mobility, providing comfort, style and space for all passengers. The new Grand i10 NIOS will come with features like footwell lighting, modern refreshing grey upholstery with piping and NIOS embossing, leather wrapped steering wheel and metal finish inside door handles.
The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission, 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. The hatchback will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New Exclusive), Teal Blue and Fiery Red; as well as Dual Tone colour options to the new Grand i10 Nios – Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.
The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission, 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. The hatchback will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New Exclusive), Teal Blue and Fiery Red; as well as Dual Tone colour options to the new Grand i10 Nios – Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.
The hatchback is teased to come with stylish R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels. Rear will be equipped with a new LED Tail lamp design. Inside the cabin, the hatchback will offer USB Type-C Charger, an 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/ stop, full automatic temperature control(FATC), Apple CarPlay & Android Auto support along with voice recognition and rear AC vents.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The hatchback is teased to come with stylish R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels. Rear will be equipped with a new LED Tail lamp design. Inside the cabin, the hatchback will offer USB Type-C Charger, an 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/ stop, full automatic temperature control(FATC), Apple CarPlay & Android Auto support along with voice recognition and rear AC vents.
The new Grand i10 facelift will come with over 30 safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio. The new Grand i10 NIOS will also have a 3.5-inch speedometer with multi information display and display for tyre pressure monitoring system – Highline.
The new Grand i10 facelift will come with over 30 safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio. The new Grand i10 NIOS will also have a 3.5-inch speedometer with multi information display and display for tyre pressure monitoring system – Highline.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards