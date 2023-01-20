Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India: Check price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with a revised front design which now includes a new bumper with bigger central air intake and revamped LED DRLs.
Hyundai Motor India has launched its Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a price of ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated hatchback gets some cosmetic upgrades with 30 new features and 20 new safety features.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×