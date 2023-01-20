Hyundai Motor India has launched its Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a price of ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated hatchback gets some cosmetic upgrades with 30 new features and 20 new safety features.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Exterior

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with a revised front design which now includes a new bumper with bigger central air intake and revamped LED DRLs. The profile of the hatchback remains the same with newly designed 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and revised taillights at the back.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Interior and features

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with an all new dual-tone black and grey interior with push button start and stop, revamped instrument console, new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity and Apple CarPlay. The hatchback also gets footwell lighting, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C fast charger, cooled glovebox along with climate control with rear AC vents and more.

As per the automaker, the base variant of this hatchback now gets 20 standard safety features including the four airbags. The top variants also come with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, (TPMS), hill start assist, ISOFIX anchor mounts, auto headlamps and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Powertrain

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. Its motor is E20 fuel ready which develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. While the CNG-equipped variant with power detuned to 68 bhp and 95 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automaker claims that the car can offer a fuel efficiency of 20.7kmpl on the manual and 20.1 kmpl on the AMT version.