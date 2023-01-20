Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India: Check price, features, more

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Powertrain

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. Its motor is E20 fuel ready which develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. While the CNG-equipped variant with power detuned to 68 bhp and 95 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automaker claims that the car can offer a fuel efficiency of 20.7kmpl on the manual and 20.1 kmpl on the AMT version.