Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spotted: What to expect

Recently, a testing mule of Hyundai’s alleged Grand i10 Nios facelift was spotted in India. This hatchback has been a popular choice for years and became a strong rival to most of Maruti India’s cars. The car was introduced in 2019 and the facelift model of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is expected to come soon in the market.
As per the reports, the upcoming new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is likely to get a revised fascia. This hatchback is expected to come with a redesigned grille that can be complemented by tweaked headlamps. Moreover, the unique boomerang-shaped LED DRLS can also be positioned differently. The side profile of this car could be retained just like the ongoing model of this Hyundai.
In terms of interiors, this facelift version of Grand i10 Nios might get a new interior theme and improved upholstery. Additionally, this Hyundai car is expected to offer a new instrument cluster along with a larger infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Speaking of powertrains, this updated Grand i10 Nios is expected to be powered by the existing diesel, petrol and CNG options. The petrol engine model produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114 Nm torque at 4,000rpm.
Meanwhile, Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis may soon make an entrance in India. The Genesis brand was initially launched in markets like USA and China under the Hyundai brand. However, the South Korean company later decided to make it a separate entity. The brand was first launched in 2015.
Genesis cars compete with the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW. A Genesis car has even been spotted on Indian roads but there has been no official information about the brand in India.
Hyundai India MD and CEO S S Kim told TOI that the company is already conducting feasibility studies in India for the Genesis brand of cars. However, he claimed that it is too early to mention any definitive plans or launch schedule for the cars.
Genesis has multiple offerings in the luxury sedan segment and one in the SUV segment. The company had recently launched an all-electric car Electrified Genesis G80.
