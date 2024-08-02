Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched in India: Price, features and more
Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo in India, priced from ₹7.75 lakh. This new CNG variant features dual-cylinder technology, available in Magna and Sportz trims. It includes a 1.2L engine, and advanced safety features.
HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited) has launched the latest iteration of its popular CNG hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo in India, with a base price of ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This new CNG variant incorporates dual-cylinder technology, enhancing the hatchback's practicality. The Grand i10 Nios becomes the second model in Hyundai's lineup to feature this technology, following the Exter HyCNG Duo.