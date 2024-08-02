Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched in India: Price, features and more

HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited) has launched the latest iteration of its popular CNG hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo in India, with a base price of ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This new CNG variant incorporates dual-cylinder technology, enhancing the hatchback's practicality. The Grand i10 Nios becomes the second model in Hyundai's lineup to feature this technology, following the Exter HyCNG Duo.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Variants and Pricing

The dual-cylinder Grand i10 Nios CNG will be available in two trims: Magna and Sportz. The Sportz variant is priced at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, Hyundai will continue offering the Grand i10 Nios with a single-cylinder option.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is equipped with a 1.2L Bi-Fuel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine delivers a peak power output of 69 horsepower and 95.2 Nm of maximum torque when operating in CNG mode. An integrated ECU ensures a seamless driving experience.

Features and Safety

Speaking of features, the hatchback comes equipped with a variety of features, such as a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, projector headlights, rear AC vents, LED daytime running lights and taillights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and adjustable tilt steering.

For safety, the Hyundai vehicle includes a range of advanced features such as six airbags, a highline tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, day and night interior rearview mirror (IRVM), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC).

Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, highlighted the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and innovation. He remarked, “As a customer-focused company, we stay attuned to our customers' needs and ensure that our innovations align with their true desires. The introduction of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions that adapt to our customers' evolving requirements. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, impressive fuel efficiency, and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is crafted to offer a comfortable driving experience. I am confident that our customers will value the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo."

