Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched in India: Price, features and more

HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited) has launched the latest iteration of its popular CNG hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo in India, with a base price of ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This new CNG variant incorporates dual-cylinder technology, enhancing the hatchback's practicality. The Grand i10 Nios becomes the second model in Hyundai's lineup to feature this technology, following the Exter HyCNG Duo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Variants and Pricing The dual-cylinder Grand i10 Nios CNG will be available in two trims: Magna and Sportz. The Sportz variant is priced at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, Hyundai will continue offering the Grand i10 Nios with a single-cylinder option.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Powertrain and Performance Under the hood, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is equipped with a 1.2L Bi-Fuel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine delivers a peak power output of 69 horsepower and 95.2 Nm of maximum torque when operating in CNG mode. An integrated ECU ensures a seamless driving experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features and Safety Speaking of features, the hatchback comes equipped with a variety of features, such as a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, projector headlights, rear AC vents, LED daytime running lights and taillights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and adjustable tilt steering.

For safety, the Hyundai vehicle includes a range of advanced features such as six airbags, a highline tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, day and night interior rearview mirror (IRVM), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC).