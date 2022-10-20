Hyundai Grandeur sedan unveiled: All details inside

New Hyundai Grandeur: Technical details

Hyundai is yet to reveal the Grandeur’s technical details. The previous model had both, [petrol and diesel engine options, and it is likely that the new Grandeur will have multiple powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. More details about the car’s powertrain will surface in the coming weeks, ahead of the possible global launch in early 2023. It is unlikely that Hyundai will bring the Grandeur to the Indian market.