Hyundai has discontinued THIS variant of Creta compact SUV
- Hyundai Creta 1.4 litre turbo-petrol variant’s engine was paired with a six-speed manual unit. Another option included a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.
Hyundai Motor India has reportedly discontinued the 1.4 litre turbo-petrol variant of Hyundai Creta. The model is no longer listed on the company’s official website. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is claimed to offer a 242Nm of peak torque. It is capable of producing 138 bhp power.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×