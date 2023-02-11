Hyundai Motor India has reportedly discontinued the 1.4 litre turbo-petrol variant of Hyundai Creta. The model is no longer listed on the company’s official website. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is claimed to offer a 242Nm of peak torque. It is capable of producing 138 bhp power.

Hyundai Creta 1.4 litre turbo-petrol variant’s engine was paired with a six-speed manual unit. Another option included a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.

The company launched the 2023 model of Hyundai Creta earlier this month. The compact SUV is powered by 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is claimed to produce 113 BHP @ 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm. It comes mated with a six-speed IVT.

The diesel variant on the other hand is said to offer 114 BHP @ 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm. Both models are now RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

The 2023 model of Hyundai Creta comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG). It features an Idle Start and Go function.

Recently, the company has increased the price of Hyundai i20 N Line by ₹16,500. After the latest price rise, it comes with a starting price of ₹10.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

To recall, the Hyundai i20 N Line was launched in 2021. The hatchback is offered in four mono tone colour options - Thunder blue (New & Exclusive), Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white. There are two dual tone colour options - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.

The car comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is said to offer 118 bhp maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. Engine on the Hyundai i20 N Line comes mated with a six speed iMT cruise control and a seven speed DCT paddle shifters.