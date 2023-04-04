Home / Auto News / Hyundai hikes the prices for Creta, Venue and more. Here’s the new price list
Back

Hyundai hikes the prices for Creta, Venue and more. Here’s the new price list

2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
The Creta N Line Night Edition follows an all-black theme for both its exterior and interior, with no chrome accents on the body. (Hyundai)Premium
The Creta N Line Night Edition follows an all-black theme for both its exterior and interior, with no chrome accents on the body. (Hyundai)

  • The Hyundai Tucson SUV has seen the biggest price hike in the latest update, with the Creta compact SUV and Venue sub-compact SUV also seeing increases of up to 7,000 on certain variants, making them two of the best-selling models in India.

Hyundai has raised the prices of its popular car models, including Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and Tucson SUVs, citing increased input costs and updated engines for new emission standards. The move follows Maruti Suzuki's decision to raise prices for the same reasons. The updated prices took effect on April 1.

The Hyundai Tucson SUV has seen the biggest price hike in the latest update, with the Creta compact SUV and Venue sub-compact SUV also seeing increases of up to 7,000 on certain variants, making them two of the best-selling models in India.

Except for the Executive variant, all diesel versions of the Creta have increased by 7,000. The starting price of the Creta diesel is now 11.96 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-end SX(O) Knight edition will cost 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The lower petrol variants of the Creta SUV have witnessed an increase of 3,000, while the 1.5-litre SX and SX(O) variants with iVT transmission have observed a hike of 7,000 each. Post the update, the cost of Creta petrol variants ranges from 10.87 lakh to 18.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-compact Hyundai Venue, a direct competitor to Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has also increased its prices by up to 7,000. The highest price hikes have been applied to the top-end SX and SX(O) diesel variants, as well as the petrol S(O) and SX(O) DCT variants. The lower petrol variants have received a 3,000 hike.

Hyundai's Venue now starts at 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) after a price increase of up to 7,000 for NLine versions. The Alcazar model saw a uniform increase of 3,000, with prices ranging from 16.78 lakh to 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker’s latest price hike includes a maximum increase of 13,000 for the new generation Tucson SUV. The ex-showroom prices now range from 28.63 lakh to 35.31 lakh.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout