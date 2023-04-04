Hyundai hikes the prices for Creta, Venue and more. Here’s the new price list

Hyundai hikes the prices for Creta, Venue and more. Here’s the new price list2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- The Hyundai Tucson SUV has seen the biggest price hike in the latest update, with the Creta compact SUV and Venue sub-compact SUV also seeing increases of up to ₹7,000 on certain variants, making them two of the best-selling models in India.
Hyundai has raised the prices of its popular car models, including Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and Tucson SUVs, citing increased input costs and updated engines for new emission standards. The move follows Maruti Suzuki's decision to raise prices for the same reasons. The updated prices took effect on April 1.
