Hyundai i20 2020 design revealed through official renders: View pictures

Hyundai Motor India has finally revealed what the next generation of the iconic Hyundai i20 will look like. Following on the lines of the global edition of the car, the new Hyundai i20 will also use Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy which the company claims depicts futuristic and dynamic expression.

The first design sketches of the new Hyundai i20 revealed the new elements of the Hyundai i20. According the Hyundai, the new car will focus on four fundamentals: Proportion, Architecture, Styling and Technology.

View Full Image The interiors of the new i20

In a statement, the company said, “The all-new i20 is designed to evoke an emotional Human - Machine interface representing the persona of Modern Tech Savvy, Ambitious & Sophisticated customers. Set to recreate benchmarks of the premium hatchback segment, the all-new i20 showcases an energetic new avatar and a serene ambience on the inside."

The renders reveal the i20’s new cascading grille, paired with projector headlamps and day time running lights The fog lamps are housed in triangular cutouts under the headlamp. The rear section will come with slim LED taillights.The car will feature diamond-cut alloys.

View Full Image The tailgate of the upcoming i20

The interior of the car has also been revealed in the sketch. Similar to the global version, Hyundai will use linear design cues to make the dashboard stand out as one single unit from side to side. The dashboard also comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel in the centre. Along with that, the company will also be providing a digital MID. The steering wheel comes with four-spoke design.

The new Hyundai i20 is expected to be unveiled completely by the first week of November. In terms of powertrain options, the hatchback is expected to feature the same engine and transmission options as the Hyundai Venue. It is expected to get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1-litre petrol turbo engine. In terms of transmission options, Hyundai will provide a manual and automatic option along with the latest iMT option as well.

The new i20 will be going against rivals in the segment such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.