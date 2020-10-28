Hyundai i20 bookings open: Variants, colours, engine options

Hyundai recently launched official renders of its upcoming i20 and within a short period, the company has unveiled a lot of information about the car. Hyundai has also started receiving bookings for the new car.

Hyundai has also provided a lot of details about the new car. The new Hyundai i20 will be built on the company’s Global Design Philosophy - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

In terms of variants, similar to the current generation, Hyundai i20 will be available in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants.

Customers can choose between a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that also includes intelligent manual transmission (iMT), intelligent variable transmission (IVT), 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) and manual transmissions.

In terms of colours the user will get a choice to choose from

• Polar White

• Typhoon Silver

• Titan Grey

• Fiery Red

• Starry Night

• Metallic Copper

Dual Tone color options

• Polar White with Black Roof

• Fiery Red with Black Roof.

The recent design renders show that the new i20 will get a complete overhaul in terms of both exteriors and interiors. The front fascia will get daytime running lights, LED headlamps and the fog lamps will be housed in a triangular cut out in the lower half of the bumper.

The tailgate will get modern looking z-shaped LED lights along with a chrome bar running across the boot lid. The new car will also get a new set of diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interiors of the car will feature a 10.25-inch infotainment screen along with a digital MID. The dashboard has strong lines running across horizontally providing a wide look.

In terms of powertrain and transmission options, the car is expected to get the same engine options as the compact SUV Hyundai Venue. The car will get a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-liter diesel and a 1-liter turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai also shared information about the car’s manufacturing process. According to the company, the new i20 will feature an extensive application of 66% advanced & high-strength steel

The company has created a superstructure that it claims will enhance the crashworthiness of the car and the same time will make it lighter.The new car will be built using robots on the assembly line offering a glimpse of the manufacturing process that gives shape to the new i20.

The car’s production will be processed in automation line that features craftsmanship robots. The company claims this setup will ensure supreme quality standards and lasting glossy finish.

Hyundai claims that the new i20 has been tested on 18 drive tracks in order to put it through various driving conditions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via