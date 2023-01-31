Hyundai i20 gets expensive, iMT variants discontinued2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:11 PM IST
- As part of the latest round of price hike, all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have become costlier by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively.
Hyundai Motor has increased the price of i20 premium hatchback in India. This is the second price hike the company has announced for Hyundai i20 in four months. The price of Hyundai i20 was last increased in September 2022. As part of the latest round of price hike, all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have become costlier by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×