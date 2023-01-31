Home / Auto News / Hyundai i20 gets expensive, iMT variants discontinued
Back

Hyundai Motor has increased the price of i20 premium hatchback in India. This is the second price hike the company has announced for Hyundai i20 in four months. The price of Hyundai i20 was last increased in September 2022. As part of the latest round of price hike, all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have become costlier by 21,500 and 16,500, respectively.

In addition, the auto manufacturer has also rejigged the variants by removing the iMT variants. Hyundai has discontinued the 6-speed iMT gearbox in the Turbo variants of the i20. After the latest rejig, the hatchback will be offered with the dual-clutch (DCT) automatic gearbox only.

Here are the new prices of Hyundai i20 variants-wise

Variants - New prices - Old prices

Magna 1.2 MT  - 7.18 lakh- 7.07 lakh

Sportz 1.2 MT - 8.09 lakh - 7.97 lakh

Asta 1.2 MT  - 9.01 lakh  - 8.84 lakh

Sportz 1.2 IVT - 9.11 lakh - 8.99 lakh

Asta (O) 1.2 MT  - 9.75 lakh - 9.58 lakh

Sportz 1.0 DCT - 10.11 lakh - 9.90 lakh

Asta 1.2 IVT - 10.77 lakh - 10.60 lakh

Asta (O) 1.0 DCT - 11.68 lakh - 11.47 lakh

N Line N6 iMT - 10.16 lakh - 10.00 lakh

N Line N8 iMT - 11.19 lakh - 11.02 lakh

N Line N8 DCT - 12.12 lakh - 11.96 lakh

Hyundai i20 is offered with two choices of engines. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an output of 83 hp and 114.7 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Another option include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 172Nm of torque. Hyundai i20 N-line on the other hand has a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout