Hyundai i20 gets expensive, iMT variants discontinued

Hyundai Motor has increased the price of i20 premium hatchback in India. This is the second price hike the company has announced for Hyundai i20 in four months. The price of Hyundai i20 was last increased in September 2022. As part of the latest round of price hike, all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have become costlier by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}