Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Alcazar, more get discounts up to ₹2 lakh this August

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:57 PM IST Livemint

Hyundai India offers special discounts on selected car models in August, excluding popular models like Creta and Venue. Discounts range up to ₹2 lakh.

Hyundai's hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is now available with attractive benefits amounting to ₹43,000. (Hyundai)
Hyundai's hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is now available with attractive benefits amounting to 43,000. (Hyundai)

In the month of August, Hyundai Motor India has introduced a special offer on selected car models, including i20, i20 N Line, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Alcazar, and Kona Electric, reported HT Auto. 

As per the publication, customers can avail benefits up to 2 lakh, which encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and exclusive benefits for corporate and government employees. However, it is important to note that popular models such as Creta, Venue, and Verna are not included in this particular scheme.

Hyundai i20, i20 N Line 

Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line  are currently being offered with benefits of up to 40,000. If you are in the market for a car priced under 10 lakh and desire a vehicle equipped with a wide range of features, the premium hatchback could be an excellent choice.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's hatchback is now available with attractive benefits amounting to 43,000. These benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, making it an enticing offer for potential buyers.

Hyundai Aura

During this month, the Hyundai Aura sedan is eligible for benefits of up to 33,000. These benefits present a compelling opportunity for those considering the purchase of this car model.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV

In the month of August, the Hyundai Alcazar SUV is being offered with benefits of up to 20,000. This versatile model is available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, providing customers with options to suit their preferences and needs.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric model is now available with benefits of up to 2 lakh from the automaker.

It is noteworthy that the mentioned discounts are approximate values, and for a comprehensive breakdown of the scheme, individuals are advised to contact their nearest dealerships.

Meanwhile, Hyundai India has started delivering the all-new Exter SUV in the country today. Unveiled on July 10, the Hyundai Exter SUV is said to be the most budget-friendly option in its category from the brand. The SUV stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Bookings for the SUV started May 8, 2023. The Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro SUV is offered in five trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. 

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:01 PM IST
