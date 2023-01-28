Hyundai i20 N Line has got yet another price hike in India. The auto company has reportedly increased the price of the hatchback by up to ₹16,500. According to CarWale, Hyundai i20 N Line now comes with a starting price of ₹10.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest price rise.

The Hyundai i20 N Line was launched in 2021. The hatchback is offered in four mono tone colour options - Thunder blue (New & Exclusive), Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white. There are two dual tone colour options - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.

The car comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is said to offer 118 bhp maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. Engine on the Hyundai i20 N Line comes mated with a six speed iMT cruise control and a seven speed DCT paddle shifters.

Safety features on the Hyundai i20 N Line four disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC) with VSM, hill assist control (HAC), rear camera with dynamic guidelines, reverse parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline). Interior of the hatchback has a 8-inch and 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system for the N6 and N8 trims, respectively. Connectivity features include support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In other news, Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). This update model gets several updates in terms of design as well as safety. The sedan comes with more than 30 safety features which include four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. It will be available for purchase in six monotone exterior colour options including an entirely new colour called Starry Night.

Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control are some of the safety features available on the vehicle.