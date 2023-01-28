Hyundai i20 N Line becomes costlier by ₹16,500: Check new price2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
- Hyundai i20 N Line now comes with a starting price of ₹10.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest price rise.
Hyundai i20 N Line has got yet another price hike in India. The auto company has reportedly increased the price of the hatchback by up to ₹16,500. According to CarWale, Hyundai i20 N Line now comes with a starting price of ₹10.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest price rise.
