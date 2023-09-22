Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launches in India, prices start at ₹9.99 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launches in India, prices start at ₹9.99 lakh2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Hyundai India launches refreshed i20 N Line facelift with enhancements and new turbo petrol engine. Prices start at ₹9.99 lakh.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the refreshed i20 N Line facelift in India, presenting significant enhancements to the sporty hatchback. The latest Hyundai i20 N Line facelift starts at ₹9.99 lakh for the manual variant and goes up to ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line DCT automatic N8 trim. The i20 N Line now exclusively features the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which was previously discontinued on the standard i20 earlier this year.