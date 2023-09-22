Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launches in India, prices start at ₹9.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the refreshed i20 N Line facelift in India, presenting significant enhancements to the sporty hatchback. The latest Hyundai i20 N Line facelift starts at ₹9.99 lakh for the manual variant and goes up to ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line DCT automatic N8 trim. The i20 N Line now exclusively features the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which was previously discontinued on the standard i20 earlier this year.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with the 1.0-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a newly introduced 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) now offered in both N6 and N8 trims.

In terms of looks, the i20 N Line boasts visual updates, drawing inspiration from the recently refreshed standard i20 hatchback. Notable changes include a redesigned grille and headlamps, featuring new LED headlamps with a distinctive LED DRL pattern. The bumpers have also undergone revisions, while the rear of the vehicle sees minimal alterations. Inside the cabin, you'll find black interiors complemented by striking red accents, enhancing the sporty aesthetic.

This car comes equipped with a 7-speaker Bose sound system, an advanced infotainment system, upgraded leather upholstery featuring the N logo, red ambient lighting, a perforated leather-wrapped gear shifter, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel adorned with the N logo.

Announcing the launch, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. Sporty and breathtakingly stunning, the new Hyundai i20 N Line commands attention everywhere it goes with its WRC-inspired design. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 N Line now gets a host of safety features as standard such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. The new Hyundai i20 N Line, with its exciting athletic design and playful details, will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes and will resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

The new Hyundai i20 N Line offers a wide range of color choices, which now includes the new Abyss Black, in addition to the existing options such as Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof.

Interestingly, the hatchback also boasts an impressive array of features, including over 60 connected functionalities, support for multi-language user interface, 127 built-in voice recognition commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, and compatibility with Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. Customers can opt for the standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty or choose to extend it with the available extended warranty option.