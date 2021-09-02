Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India. Price, features, other details

Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India. Price, features, other details1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
The Hyundai i20 N Line has been officially launched. The sportier i20 starts at a price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had opened the bookings for the car in the last week of August at a token amount of ₹25,000.
The i20 N Line comes with spruced up, “Motorsport Inspired" interiors and exteriors when compared to the standard i20.
Exteriors
The façade of the i20 N Line gets a Chequered Flag inspired front grille that also displays the N Line logo. It features a two tone bumper with red inserts.
On the sides, the car gets 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Logo. The i20 N Line has been equipped with red front brake callipers. The side sill garnish also gets red inserts.
The i20 N Line’s rear design comes with a tailgate spoiler with side wings. It also gets dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish. The i20 N Line also gets a twin tip muffler. The i20 N Line will also feature the N Line emblem on the tailgate.
Interiors
The cabin of the i20 N Line gets black interiors with athletic red inserts. The car also gets Chequered Flag design leather seats (faux leather) with N Logo, red interior highlights, red ambient lights, metal pedals, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) gear knob with N Logo, DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gear knob with N Logo, 3-spoke steering wheel with N Logo.
Engine
The i20 N Line gets a 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine which is offered with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).
The 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine is tuned to produce 120 PS power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. According to the company, the i20 N Line is capable of achieving 0 – 100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency is 20 kmpl.
