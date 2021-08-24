Hyundai has finally brought is N Line cars to Indian shores. The first in the list is Hyundai i20 N Line which was unveiled here on Tuesday. The newest addition to popular hatchback line-up brings to the table a refreshed look and certain changes to the interior and suspension, meant to woo younger customers.

Hyundai has been selling cars under N Line and N brands in other markets for some time now. The N Line cars usually get cosmetic upgrades on the outside and the inside for a sporty feel. It is the N cars that bring performance upgrades and are much more powerful than the standard trims.

With the unveiling, Hyundai i20 N Line is now available for booking in India. Customers can book the car online at Hyundai's website, or authorised dealerships for ₹25,000.

In line with the sportier look of the brand, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets a dual-tone bumper with red accents, side sill garnishes in black with red inserts, red brake calipers, twin exhaust pipes, a sizeable diffuser tail gate spoiler with side wings and a chrome garnish connecting the two tail-lamps.

The Hyundai i20 N Line comes in six paintjob options - four monotone choices and two dual tone ones. The monotone colour options include a new and exclusive Thunder blue, Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white. The dual tone colour schemes are Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.

Under the hood, the i20 N Line features a 1-litre petrol Turbo GDI engine mated with six-speed iMT (intelligent Manual transmission) and seven-speed DCT transmission options. The motor can produce 120hp of power that can take the car from 0-100 kmph in less than 10 seconds. The car does get a sportier exhaust note with a roaring sound. The DCT gearbox also gets paddle shifters.

The suspension has been made sportier for better handling. The Hyundai i20 N Line gets four disc brakes, cruise control, over 50 connectivity features, 16 over-the-air map updated, seven-speaker Bose sound system and a sunroof, and more. Safety features include six airbags, automatic headlamps, TPMS, rear-view parking camera, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, among others.

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai i20 N Line features an all-black interior with red highlights. The car gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a digital instrument cluster and wireless phone charging. The steering has been built in a unique three-spoke design.

The pricing details for Hyundai i20 N Line are expected to come later this year. The standard i20 goes as high as ₹11.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and the N Line version is likely to be sold a premium over that.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.