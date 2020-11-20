Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days, 4,000 deliveries completed

The new Hyundai i20 was launched before the festive season and the company’s new claims suggest that they have managed to acquire a substantial amount of pre-bookings in a short period.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced that the 4th generation i20 has managed to garner 20,000 bookings in just 20 days. The car manufacturer also claims that they made over 4,000 deliveries of the all-new i20 during Diwali season.

Commenting on the response, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 has been a trendsetter in its segment and icon among the new age customers. Now with the launch of the all-new i20, we are upping the ante and setting a new benchmark. We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20 000 Bookings in 20 days and more than 4 000 customers having taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85 % Customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for Advanced Technologies offered on the all-new i20".

Mr. Garg further added, “Our Customers continue to demonstrate a strong affinity for connected technologies offered by us. Nearly 45 % customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 % Bookings made for models with this particular feature. Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35 % customers have opted for models with Industry Unique Oxyboost Air purifier. Our new and advanced transmission offerings (IVT/iMT/DCT) have received a strong traction from 25 % of the customers and to top it all almost 20 % of the customers have opted for our Powerful and Efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrain. This data is clear testimony of the customer’s evolution and penchant for the brand i20 and their stamp of approval on the new features and technologies introduced in the all-new i20."

The 4th genHyundai i20 comes with a new set of premium features and plans to re-ignite demand in the premium hatchback segment. The new car will be going against Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

The new Hyundai i20 starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh and the company is offering a total of 24 variants to choose from. However, Hyundai has stuck to four broad variants under the names, Magna, Sportz, Asta and the Asta (O). The expansive range of options is derived from multiple engines and transmission options. The company claims that the new i20 has been launched with an introductory price that will be applicable on deliveries up to 31 December this year. The price of the highest variant goes all the way up to ₹11.17 lakh for the Asta (O) variant.

The company is offering three powertrains with the new i20 which includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre petrol turbo engine. In terms of transmission options, the company is offering the 1.2-litre variant with a manual and CVT automatic option. The diesel variant only gets a manual gearbox as of now whereas the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol variant gets both a segment-first iMT and the DCT option. The DCT variant being the most expensive variant.

