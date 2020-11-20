Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days, 4,000 deliveries completed

Mr. Garg further added, “Our Customers continue to demonstrate a strong affinity for connected technologies offered by us. Nearly 45 % customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 % Bookings made for models with this particular feature. Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35 % customers have opted for models with Industry Unique Oxyboost Air purifier. Our new and advanced transmission offerings (IVT/iMT/DCT) have received a strong traction from 25 % of the customers and to top it all almost 20 % of the customers have opted for our Powerful and Efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrain. This data is clear testimony of the customer’s evolution and penchant for the brand i20 and their stamp of approval on the new features and technologies introduced in the all-new i20."