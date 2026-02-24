Hyundai i20 to Tata Nexon: Top 5 most affordable cars with a sunroof in India

Indian consumers are considered the most demanding when it comes to in-car features. Over the last few years, the sunroof has become one of the most in-demand features for Indian car buyers. Despite the theory that the sunroofs are not suitable for the Indian climate conditions, the feature has been playing a crucial deciding role in the consumers' car purchase decisions, both in the new and used car markets. Buoyed by this, more and more carmakers are looking to include the feature on their passenger vehicles.

Here is a quick look at the top five most affordable cars in the Indian market that come with factory-fitted sunroofs.

Top 5 most affordable cars with sunroof in India Model Variants with sunroof Sunroof-equipped trims' starting price (ex-showroom) Hyundai i20 Magna, Sportz (O), Sportz (O) Knight, Asta, Asta (O), Asta (O) Knight ₹ 7 lakh Hyundai Exter S+ Executive (CNG), S Smart, S+, SX Smart, SX, SX Knight, SX Tech, SX (O), SX (O) Connect, SX (O) Connect Knight ₹ 7.03 lakh Tata Punch Pure+ S, Adventure S, Accomplished+ S ₹ 7.35 lakh Tata Altroz Pure S, Creative S, Accomplished S, Accomplished+ S ₹ 7.36 lakh Tata Nexon Smart+ S, Pure+ S, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS ₹ 8.30 lakh

Hyundai i20 The i20 premium hatchback is the most affordable car in India at present that comes with a sunroof. The sunroof-equipped variants of the Hyundai i20 are available from ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature is available from the mid-level Magna trim onwards. The sunroof is available in the Magna, Sportz (O), Sportz (O) Knight, Asta, Asta (O), and Asta (O) Knight variants of the hatchback.

Hyundai Exter The second most affordable car in India with a sunroof is the Hyundai Exter. The sunroof is available in its S+ Executive (CNG), S Smart, S+, SX Smart, SX, SX Knight, SX Tech, SX (O), SX (O) Connect, and SX(O) Connect Knight trims. The starting price of sunroof-equipped variants of the Exter is ₹7.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch One of the most popular SUVs in India is the Tata Punch. This micro SUV is known for its affordability, wide range of features, and small footprint, which altogether enhance the practicality and appealing proposition for the urban consumers who seek a value-for-money car at an affordable budget. Tata Punch's Pure+ S, Adventure S, and Accomplished+ S trims get sunroofs. The starting price of the sunroof-equipped variants of the Tata Punch is ₹7.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz Tata Altroz is a strong contender in this space. The Hyundai i20 rivalling premium hatchback gets a sunroof in its Piure S, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S trims. The starting price of the sunroof-packed variants of the Tata Altroz is ₹7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).