Hyundai India flags off 'Great India Drive' with new i20

Hyundai Motor India Ltd flagged-off the 2020 chapter of the ‘Great India Drive’. The new campaign is centred around Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. According to a statement released by the company, the 4th Edition of ‘Great India Drive’ will focus on the importance of social values in the new world and new normal.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Our Global Vision holds a strong significance in today’s context and as we adapt to this new normal, ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will encapsulate Humanity’s progress in the face of adversities. As new possibilities emerge, Hyundai is also advancing its product offerings for India and here leading the way is the all-new i20 a perfect example of modern & advanced technologies for Indian Millennial customers. In this new normal ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will mark the progressive journey into the next decade as we emerge stronger out of 2020 and move into 2021."

The company claims to have conceptualized the ‘Great India Drive’ to capture different stories across India by reaching these destinations in Hyundai cars. In its 4th iteration, the ‘Great India Drive’ will cover locations such as the Atal Tunnel, Dalhousie, Goa, Jaisalmer, Narkhanda, Bhimtika Caves, Indore, Puducherry, Ooty, Kerala and many more locations. The new Hyundai i20 will be part of the campaign.

The new Hyundai i20 has been launched in the premium hatchback segment and comes with a host of features such as electric sunroof, wireless phone charging with cooling pad, oxyboost air purifier, Bose 7 speaker system and more. The company has claimed that the new i20 has recorded over 30,000 booking since its national launch on November 05, 2020.

