Hyundai India flags off 'Great India Drive' with new i20

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Our Global Vision holds a strong significance in today’s context and as we adapt to this new normal, ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will encapsulate Humanity’s progress in the face of adversities. As new possibilities emerge, Hyundai is also advancing its product offerings for India and here leading the way is the all-new i20 a perfect example of modern & advanced technologies for Indian Millennial customers. In this new normal ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will mark the progressive journey into the next decade as we emerge stronger out of 2020 and move into 2021."