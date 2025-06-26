Hyundai India launches monsoon service camp for all models. Check the benefits

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched its exclusive monsoon camp, offering a range of benefits and discounts across all its models. The campaign aims to raise awareness about essential preventive measures during the monsoon season, while Hyundai vehicle owners can enjoy various benefits related to warranties, spare parts, repairs, and more.

Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp: Vehicle inspection As part of the initiative, Hyundai is providing a thorough 70-point vehicle health check, including detailed inspections of brakes, lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems, suspension, and underbody components.

Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp: Discounts on spares Customers can also avail themselves of special discounts, such as up to 35 per cent off on extended warranties, and 15 per cent off on mechanical labour for periodic maintenance, cosmetic upgrades, and underbody anti-rust coating. There’s also a 10 per cent discount on select spare parts like brake pads, clutch components, suspension parts, wiper blades, and lighting accessories. Additional benefits include a 10% reduction in labour costs for cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication.

Speaking on the monsoon service camp, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to deliver impeccable driving experience through thoughtful and proactive customer care. The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season. We urge all Hyundai owners to take advantage of this initiative and drive safe and worry-free this rainy season.”

Other automakers like Tata Motors and Isuzu have also announced their own monsoon service camps recently. These campaigns provide comprehensive vehicle checks and exclusive offers on spares and labour costs, unavailable during regular service visits. Be sure to consult your local authorised service centre for current offers.