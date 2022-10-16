Hyundai India offers up to ₹1 lakh discount on vehicles for Diwali2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 01:13 PM IST
- The company is giving up to ₹1 lakh discount on Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona Electric.
Hyundai India has announced Diwali offers on select vehicles ahead of Diwali. The company is giving up to ₹1 lakh discount on Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona Electric. The deals will be available in the form of cash discounts and exchange offers. Also, the offers are live at authorized dealerships across the country and will be available till October 31, 2022. Let’s take a look