Hyundai India has announced Diwali offers on select vehicles ahead of Diwali. The company is giving up to ₹1 lakh discount on Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona Electric. The deals will be available in the form of cash discounts and exchange offers. Also, the offers are live at authorized dealerships across the country and will be available till October 31, 2022. Let’s take a look

Hyundai Aura: Available with up to ₹33,000 offers

All variants of Hyundai Aura hatchback - petrol (up to ₹5,000) and CNG (up to ₹20,000) can be purchased with up to ₹33,000 off in the month of October. As mentioned above, the said discount will be available in the form of cash and exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. The offer is also extended to government and corporate employee benefits ( ₹3,000) as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Available with up to 48,000 offers

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in- 1.2 litre petrol and 1.0 litre turbo petrol engines. Both petrol and CNG models of the car are selling with up to ₹48,000 benefits. The discount can be availed as cash offers (up to ₹35,000), exchange discount (up to ₹10,000), and benefits for government and corporate employees (up to ₹3,000).

Hyundai i20: Available with up to ₹20,000 offers

Hyundai i20 is available with discounts of up to ₹20,000 in the month of October – ₹10,000 cash discount and ₹10,000 exchange bonus. The discount is applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the hatchback. As mentioned above, the discount will be available at authorized Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Hyundai Kona Electric: Available with up to 1 lakh offers

Hyundai Kona Electric attracts the maximum discount of up to ₹1 lakh in the October month. The said discount includes cash offers only. There are no exchange bonus or corporate benefits on the vehicle.