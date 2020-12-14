Hyundai India registers 30,000 bookings for new i20 in 40 days

Hyundai i20 was launched in the month of November ahead of the festive sales. The company has now revealed that the hatchback has managed to achieve 30,000 bookings in a matter of 40 days. The company has also claimed that it had already delivered 10,000 models of the new i20.

“We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

The executive also mentioned that despite the relatively high price, around 85% of the bookings of the new i20 are being done for the higher variants.

The new Hyundai i20 starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh and the company is offering a total of 24 variants to choose from. The company claims that the new i20 has been launched with an introductory price that will be applicable on deliveries up to 31 December this year. The price of the highest variant goes all the way up to ₹11.17 lakh for the Asta (O) variant.

The company offers three powertrains with the new i20 which includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre petrol turbo engine. In terms of transmission options, the company is offering the 1.2-litre variant with a manual and CVT automatic option. The diesel variant only gets a manual gearbox as of now whereas the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol variant gets both a segment-first iMT and the DCT option. The DCT variant being the most expensive variant.

In terms of safety features, the new Hyundai i20 will get a maximum of 6 airbags. Hyundai also claims that the car is built using 66% high-strength steel for better crash protection. Hyundai will also provide other safety features such as Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

In terms of features, the car gets a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment display, a 7-speaker Bose audio system and an Oxyboost Air Purifier. The car also gets a digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display behind the steering wheel. Other features include wireless phone charging with cooling pad, a blue ambient light theme, and Hyundai's BlueLink technology.

With Inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via