Hyundai India says number 2 spot defensible as Tata Motors pips co

Tata Motors overtook Hyundai as the country's second-largest selling passenger vehicle maker in India in May, selling 43,341 units, compared to 42,293 units that Hyundai sold in the same month. This is the second time in the last six months that Tata Motors has pipped Hyundai to grab the coveted number 2 spot in the Indian car market. However, it is important to note that Tata Motors has been steadily inching closer to bridge the gap it has with Hyundai's market share, on the back of a steady production ramp-up of both its SUVs and EVs.