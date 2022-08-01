Hyundai India sells 63,851 cars in July, records 6% growth

According to Hyundai, it has sold 60,249 units of cars in July last year. Moreover, the automaker’s domestic sales figures have grown to 50,500 units in comparison to 48,02 units of cars in the same month of 2021, witnessing a growth of 5.1 per cent.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that it sold a total of 63,851 units of cars in July 2022, reporting growth of six per cent.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that it sold a total of 63,851 units of cars in July 2022, reporting growth of six per cent.
Hyundai claims that its export numbers too increased substantially in July 2022. The car brand said that it has exported 13,351 units of cars last month, up 9.4 per cent from 12,207 units.
Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has said in a statement that with the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends rising on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire toward personal mobility.
The newly launched Hyundai SUV Tucson car has also received a strong customer response and Hyundai is optimistic about the future prospectus of the Indian auto industry, adds Garg.
Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker had announced last month that it sold a total of 51,263 units of cars in the month of May 2022, up 67 per cent from the previous year, when it registered a sale of 30,703 units of cars. HMIL’s domestic sale figures were at 42,293 units of cars in the previous month, up 69.2 per cent from 25,001 units of cars that were retained in the same month a year ago.
Hyundai also revealed that its export number increased in the month of May 2022. The automaker brand had said in a statement that it sold 8,970 units of cars in the month of May, up by 57.3 per cent from 5,702 units of cars.
According to Hyundai, it kept manufacturing plants in Chennai shut for maintenance for six days in the month of May, from May 16, 2022, till May 21, 2022. The brand claimed to enhance its production to cater to the high demand for export and domestic markets to ensure timely deliveries.
