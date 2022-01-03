Hyundai Motor India announced the continuity of its market leadership position as India’s premier SUV brand in CY 2021. Hyundai continues to be India’s most preferred SUV brand for the second year in succession, the company said. In 2021, Creta sustained its leadership position in SUV segment recording a sale of 1,25,437 units. Furthermore, since its launch in March 2020, facelift Creta has sold over 2,15,000 units. Cumulatively, Hyundai Creta registered a sale of over 6 lakh units in the domestic market since its launch in 2015.

Hyundai India sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs in the last five years. Hyundai Venue has also played a key role in its SUV success story, recording over 2.60 lakh unit sales since its launch in May, 2019. In 2021 alone, Hyundai Venue recorded a sale of over 1.08 lakh units.

The latest entrant to Hyundai’s SUV line-up – Hyundai Alcazar has also been well received by customers, recording a sale of over 17,700 units since its launch in June 2021.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands CRETA and VENUE have continued to delight new age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories."

“In 2021 we sold 2,52,586 SUV units in India, that is a testament to Hyundai’s strong legacy and DNA in the SUV space. Going forward, we will continue to deliver exciting new products with focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability," added Garg.

