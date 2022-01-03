Hyundai India sold more than 1.25 lakh Creta, 1.08 lakh Venue SUVs in 2021

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands CRETA and VENUE have continued to delight new age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories."