Hyundai India zooms past six lakh units sales milestone in 2023 as strategy takes front seat
Hyundai Motor India achieved its highest-ever domestic sales in 2023, crossing the six-lakh milestone with 6,02,111 units sold, demonstrating a shift in the company's strategy towards safety and inclusivity.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has revved into 2024, having achieved its highest-ever domestic sales in 2023, crossing the six-lakh milestone with 6,02,111 units sold. While the 9 per cent year-on-year growth is impressive, the story behind the numbers reveals a deeper shift in Hyundai's India strategy, one focused on safety, inclusivity, and an evolving customer preference, the company announced on January 1, 2024.