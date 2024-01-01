Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has revved into 2024, having achieved its highest-ever domestic sales in 2023, crossing the six-lakh milestone with 6,02,111 units sold. While the 9 per cent year-on-year growth is impressive, the story behind the numbers reveals a deeper shift in Hyundai's India strategy, one focused on safety, inclusivity, and an evolving customer preference, the company announced on January 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on this record-breaking achievement, Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “In the momentous year of 2023, Hyundai Motor India witnessed a watershed moment by achieving its highest-ever domestic sales of 6,02,111 units, achieving a respectable 9 per cent growth over LY sales volume. HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2 per cent), a testament to customers choosing the brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand. Also, in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers."

HMIL elevated its export performance by 10%, shipping 1,63,675 units in CY2023 compared to 1,48,300 units in CY2022. In the month of December 2023, HMIL achieved total sales of 56,450 units, comprising 42,750 units in domestic sales and 13,700 units in exports.

Hyundai Motor India became the first mass-market carmaker to offer six airbags as standard across all models and trims, earning a 5-star rating for the Hyundai VERNA from GNCAP. This move resonated with customers seeking peace of mind, setting Hyundai apart in a safety-conscious market, say industry observers.

According to Garg, “brand Hyundai now epitomises a high level of safety for our esteemed customers. HMIL is the first mass automobile brand in India to standardize six airbags across all models and trims, reinforcing our commitment to safety. We also secured a 5-star rating for Hyundai VERNA from GNCAP. The recently launched Hyundai EXTER has not only garnered acclaim from customers and critics but also crossed the milestone of 1 lakh bookings. Aligned with Hyundai’s group vision of Progress for Humanity, HMIL has initiated ‘Samarth,’ a corporate endeavour supporting differently-abled individuals and fostering an inclusive environment. Our commitment to India remains unwavering and we pledge to bring forth products and technologies that resonate with our customers' aspirations."

