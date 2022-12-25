Hyundai Ioniq 5 becomes a sole power source for a reindeer farm

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 has recently powered a remote reindeer farm in Tromso, Norway continuously for three days. The car was equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology and acted as the only source of power in a region of the world which exists off the electrical grid. It demonstrated the transition to a smart and clean mobility solution. Moreover the Ioniq 5 also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner, only using the V2L function of the SUV.

