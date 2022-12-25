Hyundai Ioniq 5 becomes a sole power source for a reindeer farm

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 has recently powered a remote reindeer farm in Tromso, Norway continuously for three days. The car was equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology and acted as the only source of power in a region of the world which exists off the electrical grid. It demonstrated the transition to a smart and clean mobility solution. Moreover the Ioniq 5 also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner, only using the V2L function of the SUV.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 has recently powered a remote reindeer farm in Tromso, Norway continuously for three days. The car was equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology and acted as the only source of power in a region of the world which exists off the electrical grid. It demonstrated the transition to a smart and clean mobility solution. Moreover the Ioniq 5 also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner, only using the V2L function of the SUV.
Speaking of the V2L technology, it provides the power and charge the electronic devices all without generating emissions. This means that the technology comes handy in regions which exist off-grid and become a source of power helping people in such locations around the globe.
Speaking of the V2L technology, it provides the power and charge the electronic devices all without generating emissions. This means that the technology comes handy in regions which exist off-grid and become a source of power helping people in such locations around the globe.
For those who do not know, the V2L technology is a bi-directional power transfer system under which the power is stored in an electric vehicle’s battery that is transferred to an electric device which needs power.
For those who do not know, the V2L technology is a bi-directional power transfer system under which the power is stored in an electric vehicle’s battery that is transferred to an electric device which needs power.
Interestingly, Hyundai Motor Company’s vehicles which are based on the BEV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) such as Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 come equipped with V2L capabilities as standard.
Interestingly, Hyundai Motor Company’s vehicles which are based on the BEV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) such as Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 come equipped with V2L capabilities as standard.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.
The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.