Hyundai Ioniq 5 deliveries start in India: Price and other details you should know before buying1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. Sister to the Kia EV6, the eSUV is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Hyundai India has started delivering the Ioniq 5 EV to its customers in India. The electric SUV was launched at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year.
