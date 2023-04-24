Home / Auto News / Hyundai Ioniq 5 deliveries start in India: Price and other details you should know before buying
Hyundai Ioniq 5 deliveries start in India: Price and other details you should know before buying

1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge.  (Hyundai)Premium
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second EV from the Korean carmaker in India. It is promised to provide a claimed range of 631 kms on a single charge.  (Hyundai)

  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. Sister to the Kia EV6, the eSUV is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Hyundai India has started delivering the Ioniq 5 EV to its customers in India. The electric SUV was launched at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. 

Coming with a starting price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the eSUV was up for pre-orders since January. Buyers had to pay a booking amount of 1 lakh. The company has now began deliveries of the SUV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. Sister to the Kia EV6, the eSUV is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features available on the electric vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.

