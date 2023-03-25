Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records for fastest EV drive1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Hyundai flagged off the Ioniq’s run on November 18, 2022. The journey ended on December 20, 2022
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been awarded with the ‘Fastest EV Drive’ covering the 7 wonders of India. The Ioniq 5 is an electric SUV that was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. It is the company’s second SUV in India. Hyundai Ioniq 5 e SUV comes with a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
