Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records for fastest EV drive

Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records for fastest EV drive1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Hyundai flagged off the Ioniq’s run on November 18, 2022. The journey ended on December 20, 2022
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been awarded with the ‘Fastest EV Drive’ covering the 7 wonders of India. The Ioniq 5 is an electric SUV that was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. It is the company’s second SUV in India. Hyundai Ioniq 5 e SUV comes with a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai flagged off the EV’s run on November 18, 2022 at 11:30 am. The electric SUV covered the 7 wonders of India including Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Tajmahal, Khajuraho Temple, Nalanda, Sun Temple, Hampi & Gomateshwara Statue by covering a distance of 6458 kms.
The journey ended at Gomateshwar Statue, Karnataka on December 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm, as confirmed on December 20, 2022.
The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger).
It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.
The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.
