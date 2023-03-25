Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records for fastest EV drive

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been awarded with the ‘Fastest EV Drive’ covering the 7 wonders of India. The Ioniq 5 is an electric SUV that was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. It is the company’s second SUV in India. Hyundai Ioniq 5 e SUV comes with a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}