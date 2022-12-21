Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes to India: Details on price, bookings and features2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:24 PM IST
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. The company has started accepting booking of the new electric vehicle. Customers can book the Ioniq 5 EV by visiting the company’s website and paying an upfront amount of ₹1 lakh. The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.