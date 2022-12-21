Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. The company has started accepting booking of the new electric vehicle. Customers can book the Ioniq 5 EV by visiting the company’s website and paying an upfront amount of ₹1 lakh. The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a grand statement of conscious consumerism. As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future. To foster and build an outlook that venerates the company’s testament to India’s progress, growth, and incessant development, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for Hyundai IONIQ 5 starting 21st December 2022 at this iconic landmark ‘Gateway of India’. Showcasing the technological prowess of Hyundai IONIQ 5, using the V2L feature, we illuminated the iconic ‘Gateway of India’ in a one-of-a-kind demonstration."

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.

The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.