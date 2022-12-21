Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes to India: Details on price, bookings and features

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a grand statement of conscious consumerism. As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future. To foster and build an outlook that venerates the company’s testament to India’s progress, growth, and incessant development, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for Hyundai IONIQ 5 starting 21st December 2022 at this iconic landmark ‘Gateway of India’. Showcasing the technological prowess of Hyundai IONIQ 5, using the V2L feature, we illuminated the iconic ‘Gateway of India’ in a one-of-a-kind demonstration."