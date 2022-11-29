Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is all set to debut in India; bookings open soon: All details

Hyundai Motor, an automobile giant, has confirmed that its Ioniq 5 EV is all set to debut in India and its bookings will open from December 20, 2022. This EV will be the second all-electric model from the Korean company after Kona and one through which the automaker will leave its footprints in the country.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already selling in the western countries and this EV is helping the automaker to capture the electric vehicle market globally. The Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs in most markets based on the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform architecture.
“With Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transaction, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish," said Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.
Speaking of the EV’s range, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 depends on the battery pack. With the smaller 58 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 is claimed to go around 385 kms while with the 72.6 kWh battery pack, it can go for around 480 kms, The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger. However, there is no word from the automaker on which battery pack will be offered in the Indian market.
In terms of feature highlights, the Ioniq 5 will sport a cabin which is more premium in looks and advanced than other Hyundai vehicles ongoing in the Indian market. It comes with a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display, another 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, Head-Up Display, sunroof and leather seats.
For exterior, it looks more futuristic and model. The Ioniq 5 encompasses LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED tail lamps. It is expected that the India based Ioniq 5 model will cost around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Ioniq 5 will lock horns with Kia EV 6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in the electric vehicle segment.
