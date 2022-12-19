Hyundai Motor will finally unveil the Ioniq 5 EV- its second electric vehicle in India tomorrow. The EV is already available in the global markets and will now make roads into the Indian market. The auto company has previously announced that the bookings for Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will begin in the country from December 20 onwards. Here’s everything you need to know about the vehicle

The Ioniq 5 comes with two battery packs based on the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform architecture. This includes a 58kWh battery pack and a 72.6 kWh battery pack. While the former is claimed to have a driving range of 385 kms, the latter is said to deliver up to 480 kms driving range.

The EV can be charged using a 350 kW DC fast charger. It takes about 18 minutes to juice up from zero to 90 percent.

In terms of features, Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will come equipped with a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display, wireless phone charging support, head-up display, leather seats and a sunroof. There will also be a 12.3-inch driver display. It will come with a cabin sporting premium looks and many advanced features.

On the exterior, the Ioniq 5 encompasses LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED tail lamps. The EV will run on 20-inch alloy wheels. For safety, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will boast of features like SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality along with Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forwards Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, among others.

The company has yet not revealed the price of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. It may announce the price tomorrow. According to rumours, the EV may come with a base price of ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Ioniq 5 will compete with Kia EV 6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in the electric vehicle segment. Do note that this EV will be the second all-electric model from the Korean company after Kona.