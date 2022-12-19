Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launch in India tomorrow: Here’s what we know so far

Hyundai Motor will finally unveil the Ioniq 5 EV- its second electric vehicle in India tomorrow. The EV is already available in the global markets and will now make roads into the Indian market. The auto company has previously announced that the bookings for Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will begin in the country from December 20 onwards. Here’s everything you need to know about the vehicle

