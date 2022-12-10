Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teased: What to expect

Speaking of the EV’s range, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 depends on the battery pack. With the smaller 58 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 is claimed to go around 385 kms while with the 72.6 kWh battery pack, it can go for around 480 kms, The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger. However, there is no word from the automaker on which battery pack will be offered in the Indian market.