Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teased: What to expect

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) is all set to launch its Ioniq 5 in India. Now, the automaker has teased the EV and announced details on the customisable interiors of the Ioniq 5. To recall, this will be the second EV from the company after the Kona Electric which was also due for a facelift model.
The Ioniq 5 EV is likely to come with a ‘Premium Relaxation Seat’ in the front. These seats would have recline function and also calf support. Additionally, there is also a relaxation button. Interestingly, the seats of the EV have a slim design to open space inside the carbon and there is also electric adjustment as well as lumbar support.
Rear passenger seats of the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted with a co-driver seat from behind with a push of a button. It will help in opening up more leg space, The car also comes with a memory function for all seats. The users would be able to store up to three seat positions. The centre console can slide as it has 140mm of travel.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already selling in the western countries and this EV is helping the automaker to capture the electric vehicle market globally. The Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs in most markets based on the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform architecture.
Speaking of the EV’s range, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 depends on the battery pack. With the smaller 58 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 is claimed to go around 385 kms while with the 72.6 kWh battery pack, it can go for around 480 kms, The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger. However, there is no word from the automaker on which battery pack will be offered in the Indian market.
“With Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transaction, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish," said Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.
