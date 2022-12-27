Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was unveiled in India earlier this year. The company has already opened the booking for the electric vehicle. Those interested can pre book the EV by paying an upfront amount of ₹1 lakh. It is expected to be launched in the country next month where Hyundai may also reveal the price of Ioniq 5 EV.

The company is giving eight years of battery warranty with Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. This is available as a three years or unlimited kilometres warranty, eight years or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three years roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km, depending on whichever is earlier.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more.

The EV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm. Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.

The auto manufacturer is also giving two complimentary chargers with the EV within 15 days of its delivery – 3.3kW and 11kW.