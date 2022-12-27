Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will come with eight years battery warranty: Details1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 02:55 PM IST
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger).
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was unveiled in India earlier this year. The company has already opened the booking for the electric vehicle. Those interested can pre book the EV by paying an upfront amount of ₹1 lakh. It is expected to be launched in the country next month where Hyundai may also reveal the price of Ioniq 5 EV.