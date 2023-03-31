Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased with drifting skills on icy terrain. What to expect

Hyundai has recently released a teaser for its upcoming electric crossover, the Ioniq 5 N, which showcases the vehicle drifting in snowy conditions in Sweden. As part of Hyundai's performance arm, the N badge promises to provide increased power and performance compared to the standard Ioniq 5 EV model. The global debut for the Ioniq 5 N is set to take place later this year.

Although the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N featured in the recently released online teaser video is covered in complete camouflage, its distinct silhouette and LED headlights are still recognizable. The high-performance electric vehicle is seen cruising through the snowy tracks of Sweden alongside the Hyundai i20N WRC Rally 1 car, effortlessly navigating through the white terrain. The video begins with the i20N's engine note but concludes with the distinct whine produced by the Ioniq 5 N's two electric motors. Despite the camouflage, the Ioniq 5 N is depicted keeping up with the rally-spec i20N WRC with ease.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is anticipated to receive significant upgrades over both the standard Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 GT within the Hyundai Group. The high-performance variant is projected to deliver nearly 600 bhp and approximately 800 Nm of peak torque, surpassing the EV6 GT's 577 bhp and 765 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the powertrain improvements, upgrades are also expected to include suspension and brake enhancements, as well as potentially a reinforced chassis to accommodate the increased power output.

In addition to performance upgrades, Hyundai is expected to update the Ioniq 5 N's range, which may be limited to approximately 400 km on a single charge. Other potential features include simulated gear changes, a rev limiter sound, and a blend of artificial sounds mixed with the dual electric motor's distinct whine. A drift mode is also a possibility, as demonstrated by the sideways action depicted in the teaser video.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is scheduled for release later this year, and we can expect a few more teaser videos before the final product is unveiled. It remains to be seen whether the high-performance EV will be introduced to the Indian market following its global debut. The standard Ioniq 5 electric crossover was recently launched in India and is locally assembled at Hyundai Motor India's facility in Tamil Nadu. Hyundai may opt to introduce the performance-spec version in limited quantities alongside the standard Ioniq 5, potentially as a fully-imported model.