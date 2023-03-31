Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased with drifting skills on icy terrain. What to expect

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased with drifting skills on icy terrain. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
The high-performance electric vehicle is seen cruising through the snowy tracks of Sweden alongside the Hyundai i20N WRC Rally 1 car, effortlessly navigating through the white terrain.
Hyundai has recently released a teaser for its upcoming electric crossover, the Ioniq 5 N, which showcases the vehicle drifting in snowy conditions in Sweden. As part of Hyundai's performance arm, the N badge promises to provide increased power and performance compared to the standard Ioniq 5 EV model. The global debut for the Ioniq 5 N is set to take place later this year.
